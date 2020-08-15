Expand / Collapse search

3 dead after another night of gun violence across NYC

Published 
Harlem
FOX 5 NY
article

Crime Scene File Photo.

NEW YORK - New York City’s summer of gun violence continued overnight, after a series of shooting incidents overnight left three people dead.

Pres. Trump to NYPD cops: 'No one will be safe in Biden's America'
slideshow

Pres. Trump to NYPD cops: 'No one will be safe in Biden's America'

Seeking to amplify his law-and-order message, President Donald Trump told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America" if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November.

According to the NYPD, one of the deadly shootings happened just before 1 a.m. in Harlem. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS took the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Mayor addresses NYC gun violence

Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed the uptick in shootings at least in part on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But the NYPD isn't making as many gun arrests, according to research. Reported by Sharon Crowley

Just a few hours later, at roughly 3:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was found shot in the head and torso in Jamaica, Queens. EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Finally, at roughly 6:34 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a man shot at the corner of East 39th Street and Avenue D in East Flatbush. Another 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made in any of the shootings so far, and investigations are ongoing.

The shootings are part of a surge of gun violence that has swept the city in 2020, with the NYPD's statistics indicating that the city recorded 244 shootings in July 2020, compared to just in July of 2019, along with an increase in murders from 34 in July a year ago to 54 this year.

In July, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an initiative to fight the rampant gun crime, using increased foot patrols and technology to stop the violence on the city's streets.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android