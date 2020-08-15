3 dead after another night of gun violence across NYC

article

New York City’s summer of gun violence continued overnight, after a series of shooting incidents overnight left three people dead.

According to the NYPD, one of the deadly shootings happened just before 1 a.m. in Harlem. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS took the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Just a few hours later, at roughly 3:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was found shot in the head and torso in Jamaica, Queens. EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Finally, at roughly 6:34 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a man shot at the corner of East 39th Street and Avenue D in East Flatbush. Another 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

There have been no arrests made in any of the shootings so far, and investigations are ongoing.

The shootings are part of a surge of gun violence that has swept the city in 2020, with the NYPD's statistics indicating that the city recorded 244 shootings in July 2020, compared to just in July of 2019, along with an increase in murders from 34 in July a year ago to 54 this year.

In July, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an initiative to fight the rampant gun crime, using increased foot patrols and technology to stop the violence on the city's streets.