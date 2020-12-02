Armed robber drops gun inside Brooklyn deli

The NYPD is on the hunt for two armed robbers who made off with thousands of dollars from a Brooklyn deli as one of the suspects dropped his gun.

Surveillance video shows the men walk into the St. John's Deli in Crown Heights on Nov. 23 at about 4:26 p.m. One of the suspects then chases after a man inside the store who escapes through the front door. The suspect wearing a striped shirt drops his gun and what appears to be ammunition. The gun does not discharge.

The second suspect brandishes a knife during the incident, goes behind the counter, and steals $2,560, according to cops.

Both suspects flee in a white Audi along southbound Ralph Avenue.

The NYPD wants to find two men who brandished a gun and knife during a robbery in Crown Heights. The man in the photo dropped his gun during the robbery. (NYPD)

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 30-35 years old, 5'8" -6'1" tall and180 -210 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark blue sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 50-60 years of age, 5'10" -6' tall and 200- 230 lbs. He was wearing a tan skullcap, yellow jacket, tan sweatpants and tan workboots.

The NYPD wants to find two men who brandished a gun and knife during a robbery in Crown Heights. (NYPD)

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls/texts are confidential, police say.