article

Sometimes deliveries are made to the wrong address. It happens. However, when the package contains live animals, things get more complicated. Cops in Westchester County are looking for the rightful recipient of a box of reptiles.

"If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the PD," Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

A parcel containing several live lizards was dropped off at the wrong home in the village.

"Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box," police said.

So of course, that person called the cops just after noon on Saturday. Officers responded and took the reptiles into custody.

"After catching all the animals we secured them until a local animal sanctuary can pick them up for safekeeping," police said in a post showing three dark-colored lizards in a white bucket. "Everyday is different here in PC!"

In general, keeping nonvenomous reptiles as pets is legal in New York unless the species is considered protected.

The U.S. Postal Service does allow the mailing of live animals within certain guidelines. However, it wasn't clear if the lizards in this incident were sent through the USPS or through another carrier.

With The Associated Press.