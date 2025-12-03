Arctic air warning: Dangerous ice, slick roads, snow in Northeast

The Brief Arctic air moving along the East Coast this week could create icy conditions from the Carolinas to the Northeast. Cold air trapped near the ground may turn light precipitation into pockets of freezing rain. Even small amounts of ice can create dangerous travel, according to FOX Weather.



A blast of Arctic air moving through the East Coast could create hazardous icy conditions in parts of the region, including areas near New York City, as subfreezing temperatures settle in behind recent rain and wintry weather, according to FOX Weather.

Forecasters warn even light precipitation could freeze on contact, creating slick roads and dangerous travel.

Expected snowfall. (FOX Weather)

What we know:

FOX Weather reports that a dome of shallow, cold air is expected to settle southward from New England into the Mid-Atlantic, creating a setup that can produce freezing rain in certain areas. Because this cold air hugs the ground while warmer air flows overhead, moisture may freeze instantly on roads, sidewalks and bridges.

This risk extends from southern New England through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Carolinas, a stretch where temperatures near the surface will be cold enough to support ice if precipitation moves through.

For the New York City region, forecasters say icy spots are possible in interior areas north and west of the city, especially in locations where cold air tends to get trapped, such as higher elevations and valleys.

This graphic shows the regions where snow, ice and rain are expected. (FOX Weather)

Why the setup is dangerous

FOX Weather notes that even a glaze of ice can make roads challenging to navigate, leading to spinouts and crashes. Bridges and overpasses typically freeze first, followed by untreated side streets and shaded areas.

The concern is magnified because "just a little bit of precipitation" can turn to ice when the Arctic air is shallow, but temperatures on the ground are below freezing.

Who is most at risk

According to the FOX Weather outlook:

Portions of the Mid-Atlantic, including interior New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, could see enough freezing rain to impact roads.

Parts of the Carolinas face a similar threat due to cold air funneling south through the mountains.

NYC itself is not expected to see widespread icing, but surrounding suburbs, particularly to the north and west, are in the zone where freezing rain could develop.

When could it snow?

While the chance for snow is low, there is still a minor chance for a wintry mix on Thursday.

According to FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Mike Woods, NYC could see a "quick little snow flurry or shower" in Thursday's moving weather. On Friday, there is a chance for a little bit of snow in the mix.

What's next:

FOX Weather says the pattern could repeat at times this winter due to La Niña, which often allows cold air to lodge east of the Appalachians. That means similar setups with shallow cold air and the risk of patchy ice may return in the coming weeks.

Travelers are urged to monitor local forecasts closely and use extra caution when temperatures fall below freezing.