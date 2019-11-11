Arby’s restaurant in Minnesota removes ‘insensitive’ sign saying ‘only well behaved’ children are welcome

An Arby’s restaurant in Minnesota “quickly” removed a sign saying that “only well behaved” children are welcome — a notice that left one parent “shocked.”

Christine Hemsworth, a mother to three children, told KARE-TV that she had been to the Arby’s in Elk River, Minnesota, several times, but this was the first time she had seen a sign like this.

“Only well behaved Children who can keep their food on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome. If you can’t do this you will be asked to leave. Thanks,” the sign said, with the word “Notice” printed on top of the message.

Hemsworth was with her 11-year-old and 2-year-old sons and 13-year-old daughter.

"I was like 'oh gosh,'" Hemsworth told the station. "I've got a 2-year-old with me and he doesn't always keep his fries on the tray or his bottom on the seat. He sometimes stands up."

She said she and her family still walked in to order food. Dinner went as planned and they were not asked to leave, but the mother said it was “an uncomfortable and stressful meal.”

"I was shocked to find a sign like that," she said. "It is a fast-food restaurant, it's not something with white tablecloths. It's supposed to be family oriented as far as I knew.“

Arby’s provided a statement to KARE-TV regarding the sign.

“We recognize the language on this sign was insensitive. We removed it quickly, and have disciplined the manager and team working at the restaurant. It does not reflect our company values and the family-friendly environment we aim to provide in all of our restaurants,” the restaurant said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.