Ara Malikian coming to NYC

A world-renowned violinist is set to take on New York City.

Latin Grammy-nominated violinist Ara Malikian will perform his electric show at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday.

Malikian told FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer that he’s gearing up to play on one of the world’s most iconic stages.

"All of my classical music idols – they have performed there," Malikian said. "Carnegie Hall has a history of classical music, classical artists, and being part of this history is very exciting and a treat for us, and my whole band."

Ara Malikian’s vibrant violin style fuses rock, jazz, classical, and more.

It’s a unique way of hearing some of your favorite songs, and perhaps some holiday classics too.