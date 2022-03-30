Apple to cut iPhone and AirPods production

article

Apple is reducing the output of the latest iPhone models and AirPods earphones, according to a report.

Nikkei Asia reported Apple has told its suppliers that it will cut orders of the iPhone SE by about 2 million to 3 million units, the iPhone 13 by about 2 million units, and the AirPods by about 10 million units due to lower consumer demand.

"Rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war have impacted the demand for different Apple products," according to Zacks Equity Research . "The ongoing conflict has also compounded the year-long chip shortage, hindering various industries ranging from PCs to smartphones."

Apple unveiled its latest generation of the iPhone SE, which costs $30 more than the previous SE model. It features an updated camera system, an A15 chip, and 5G capability — but the exterior design remains the same.

