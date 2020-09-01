Apple orchards opening despite pandemic for fall picking season

It’s September 1, and that means its pumpkin and apple picking season, but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic things will look and feel different at many farms.

“Would’ve never thought about opening up during a pandemic," said Jason DeGise of Demarest Farms.

Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, New Jersey is ready to keep the annual tradition going. They will be opening this weekend, but there will not be any large crowds like in past years. You will have to make a reservation online before arriving. Folks will have to purchase a ticket for every person attending and display the tickets on the dashboard. You'll have one hour in the orchard and there won't be any group hayrides.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

"We ask you to show up at the beginning of that time slot. We’re going to direct you right into the orchard. You need to park your vehicle. We have a handwashing station set up. You’re going to go wash your hands and then you’re going to go and enjoy 32 acres of prestige farmland and pick your apples,” said DeGise.

Once you have picked your delicious apples, you are welcome to stop by the farm market. The farm opens on September 5. Masks are required during your visit.