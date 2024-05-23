Apple iPhone $35M settlement: You could be eligible for up to $349

A $35 million settlement fund has been established following a class action lawsuit involving audio issues on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.

The lawsuit, filed against Apple Inc. ("Apple") in 2019, addressed alleged audio issues linked to the "audio IC" chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices used between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023. Apple denies any wrongdoing and disputes the claims.

If you have received an email or postcard notification from the Settlement Administrator, it means you might be a member of the Settlement Class eligible for compensation.

How to Claim Your Payment:

To receive your payment, you must notify the Settlement Administrator of your preferred payment method by June 3, 2024. Options include electronic check, ACH transfer or physical check.

You can submit your payment information on the Select Payment page or by mailing your completed form to the Settlement Administrator.

Settlement Class Members who submit their payment information will receive compensation based on their interactions with Apple regarding audio issues in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.

How much you could qualify for:

Members who paid Apple out of pocket for repairs or replacements related to audio issues, as verified by Apple's records, and who do not opt-out and submit their payment information on time, will receive an equal payment ranging from a minimum of $50 to a maximum of $349.

Members who reported audio issues to Apple but did not pay for repairs or replacements will receive an equal payment of up to $125.

Important Dates:

Claim Deadline : June 3, 2024

Objection Deadline : June 3, 2024

Exclusion Deadline : June 3, 2024

Final Approval Hearing: July 18, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Important Considerations:

If you stay in the Settlement Class and submit the required payment information by the deadline, you will receive a Class Payment once the Court gives final approval to the Settlement.

If you do not provide the required payment information by June 3, 2024, you will still be a member of the Settlement Class but will forfeit the Class Payment. Additionally, you will waive your right to sue Apple regarding the claims in this lawsuit.

For more details on the settlement, click here.