App aims to reduce food waste in NYC

Taking it to go has become just as common as dining out these days. But what if it was too good not to go? Well, there’s an app for that.

A food distribution app that originated in Denmark is now taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

“We have so much food wasted it can fill up the Empire State building 32 times,” says Gaeleen Quinn, East Coast Director for Too Good to Go.

For a third of the price, restaurants create a surprise bag for customers to pick up of the leftover food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Two weeks after launch here in the US, more than 250 restaurants in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn have already signed up.