Anti-violence rally and vigil honors slain Queens boy

Steps from where 10-year-old Justin Wallace was fatally shot, members of his Far Rockaway community, and many from far beyond, gathered Wednesday night with a unified plea, put simply by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards: "Put the damn guns down!"

The gathering was part vigil, part anti-violence rally, organized by local anti-violence group Rock Safe Streets. Among the community groups and local officials were two of the candidates vying to be the next mayor: Andrew Yang and Maya Wiley.

Shaniqua Pervis of the Cure Violence program came all the way from East New York, Brooklyn, to lend support.

Community members and police attend a vigil beside a makeshift memorial at the scene where 10-year old Justin Wallace was shot and killed the previous Saturday night in the Rockaway section of the Queens, N.Y., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/John Expand

"All over the city everyone is hurting, everyone is worried, 'Can my kid come outside?" she said.

The NYPD has arrested and charged Jovan Young with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon . Cops have accused him of firing eight shots into Wallace's relative's house on Beach 45th Street.

Wallace, a fifth-grader who would have turned 11 Tuesday, was struck by a single bullet in his abdomen which damaged his heart and lung. Wallace's cousin Kyle Forester was shot three times in the back and once in the neck and hand. He remains in critical condition.

Young turned himself in Tuesday night and was arraigned on Wednesday. Prosecutors said police interviewed him earlier in the week and that he lied about his actions and involvement with the crime.

Melodi Butler, 6, stands on a stoop beside a makeshift memorial at the scene where 10-year old Justin Wallace was shot and killed the previous Saturday night in the Rockaway section of Queens, N.Y., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

