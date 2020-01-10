Anti-Semitic graffiti incidents in schools alarm Westchester parents, educators

Sleepy Hollow High School recently became the fifth school in Westchester County in recent months where anti-Semitic messages and symbols have been found inside, worrying parents and students.

Sleepy Hollow School District officials say that a member of their custodial staff found a swastika along with a racial slur inside a bathroom of the school.

The incident comes after similar anti-Semitic messages were reported in other districts in Westchester County, as well as schools in Brooklyn within the last few months.

“Whatever the varied and desperate movies of the people that perpetrated these horrible violent attacks across the metro area and across the world, we have to stop the violence. We have to start with encounter and education,” said Elena Procario-Foley, head of the Jewish-Catholic studies program at Iona College.

Schools in both the Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown district were put on lockdown earlier Friday for a separate incident that involved a threat on a school blackboard but police determined that there was no immediate threat and classes were dismissed. As for the recent anti-Semitic message, school official say they are investigating.