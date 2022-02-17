Anti-Semitic graffiti found on UWS restaurant

Police say racist graffiti was found painted on the outdoor dining shed for Miriam, an Israeli restaurant on the Upper West Side.

Governor Kathy Hochul said she was disgusted by the incident.

"Antisemitism and hate have no home here and we must all do our part to stop it," Hochul tweeted.

Manhattan Borough President also tweeted about the graffiti.

"This disgusting antisemitic graffiti was scrawled there today," Levine said. "We must condemn this hatred everywhere it emerges. We can't accept this as normal."

Miriam just opened last month.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a bias crime. So far, no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters