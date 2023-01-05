NYPD names suspect in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park

article

The New York City Police Department has identified a man it is searching for in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a chipped tooth and a broken hand.

The man is 32-year-old Perin Jacobchuk.

The incident happened Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive.

The NYPD is looking for Perin Jacobchuk in connection with an attack in Central Park.

Police say the victim was walking when the attacker hit him from behind. The victim fell to the ground, causing the injuries. EMS took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect made anti-Semitic remarks to the victim including reportedly saying "Kanye 2024" before fleeing westbound on 72 Street on a bicycle and a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying various miscellaneous items, including a sign that said: "Hungry Disabled."

Jacobchuk is described as having a medium build and he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers, and a multicolored hat.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States since 2021 – up 34% from 2020.

In New York City, the number of incidents was 278 from Jan. 2022 until Dec. 4, 2022. In 2021, the total number was 182.