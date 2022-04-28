Anti-gay attack: Police appeal for the public's help finding suspect

The NYPD is appealing for the public's help tracking down the suspect who violently assaulted a man including pulling out his hair while using an anti-gay slur on an Upper Manhattan subway train last month.

The vicious attack was captured on video and shared by police at that time. On Wednesday, police reissued their appeal in the hopes of finally finding the suspect.

On March 19 at 2:22 p.m., the suspect was sitting across from the victim as the train approached the 190th Street station.

The suspect then said to the victim: "I wish I had my pepper spray" and then spat on him. The suspect then said "I have to start carrying my pepper spray" and again spat on the man who then stood up.

The suspect charged at the victim and grabbed him by the hair before punching him several times in the face and head. The suspect then ripped hair from the victim’s head and stated "I'm sick of all you *ags."

The victim lost hair and suffered cuts to his head. He was treated at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The assault came in the same week as a string of other violent subway assaults including a woman who pulled a knife on a man and then bit him in front of her young children.