Anthony Scaramucci says Trump calling him a 'loser' is a 'badge of honor'

Anthony Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as White House Communications Director after working for President Donald Trump's campaign for nearly a year prior, has been in a Twitter war with the President.

"I'm personally not afraid of the guy's Twitter feed," Scaramucci told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

The founder of SkyBridge Capital fired back when the President called him a loser and someone "who just made a fool of himself."

"The Loser is you: 162,000 dead, 40 million American jobs lost on your watch. We are tired of all of the losing. We wanted you to succeed but you are an abject failure. Thankfully it will be over on 11/3. America will heal and rebuild."

On Monday night, Scaramucci posted a cryptic tweet: "Anonymous is coming." He was asked about it during GDNY.

Advertisement

"I can't tell you who anonymous is. But you will find soon enough. There will be a lot of details related to why this guy is unfit to be the American president," said Scaramucci.

'The Mooch,' as he was dubbed by the media during his time working for Trump, says there are about 80-90 former senior cabinet-level personnel who are anti-Trump including himself.

"Being called a loser by Trump is a badge of honor," said Scaramucci.