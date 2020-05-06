Another 3 NYPD members die from COVID-related causes

article

The NYPD lost another three employees due to coronavirus-related causes.

School Safety Agent George Santiago, Traffic Enforcement Agent Pat Nicholls, and Supervisor of School Security Kevin Bostic died on Wednesday, Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote in the department's daily coronavirus report.

"As we continue our fight against COVID-19, an invisible enemy that has already stolen so much from our NYPD family, I have heartbreaking news to share with you today: Earlier this morning, we lost three more members to the disease," Shea wrote. "These remarkable men will never be forgotten. Every member of the NYPD, of all ranks and titles, will keep their memories alive and honor their legacies by faithfully carrying on their most important work."

First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker tweeted about the deaths.

School Safety Agent George Santiago (Courtesy of NYPD)

Santiago served the city for almost 19 years, the department said. He was assigned to the School Safety Division.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the loved ones of School Safety Agent George Santiago of the School Safety Division who sadly passed away due to complications of COVID19," Tucker wrote.

Traffic Enforcement Agent Pat Nicholls (Courtesy of NYPD)

Nicholls, assigned to the Traffic Special Operations Section, was a veteran of more than 22 years of the department.

"Truly saddened to learn of the passing of another member of the NYPD family due to complications of COVID19," Tucker tweeted. "Our condolences to his loved ones."

Supervisor of School Security Kevin Bostic (Courtesy of NYPD)

Bostic was assigned to Patrol Borough Queens South School Safety. He had worked for the NYPD for more than 28 years.

"We mourn the loss of Supervisor of School Security Kevin Bostic of Patrol Borough Queens South School Safety who passed away due to complications from #COVID19," Tucker wrote. "We will #NeverForget Kevin's more than 28 years of service to the #NYPD."

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the nation's largest police department very hard. As of May 6, 5,300 members of the department have tested positive for the coronavirus and 41 have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

