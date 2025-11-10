More than 100 neglected animals rescued from Edison, NJ home after medical call

The Brief Police responding to a medical emergency discovered more than 100 animals inside an Edison home. The house was condemned after hazmat and emergency crews found hazardous living conditions. The animals are being cared for at local shelters as authorities continue their investigation.



More than 100 animals were rescued from a home in Edison, New Jersey after police responding to a medical emergency discovered dozens of dogs, chickens, rabbits, and birds living in unsafe conditions, authorities said.

What we know:

Edison police were called to the home around 12:47 p.m. Saturday for a man experiencing a medical issue, according to the department.

When officers entered, they found two men inside and "an inordinate amount of small animals" throughout the house and basement.

By the numbers:

Officials said 14 dogs, about 60 chickens, 34 rabbits, nine pigeons, and other assorted birds were recovered from the property. The home was condemned and vented due to the hazardous conditions.

Multiple agencies, including the Edison Animal Control Unit, Middlesex County Health Department, Edison Office of Emergency Management, and Middlesex County Hazmat, responded to assist. The animals are being sheltered and evaluated.

"There is no danger to other residences in the area," Police Chief Thomas Bryan said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by Edison police and animal control officials.