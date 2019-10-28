Animal shelter warns of 'lost pet' scam, offers to return missing animal for money

article

Pet owners who are looking for their lost pets should be extra cautious as a scam is going around.

According to the Lake County Animal Shelter, a scam is going around regarding lost posts.

They said that the scammer contacts pet owners who have posted on social media or national databases about their lost or missing pets. The scammer then claims to have found the pet and asks for a gift card in exchange for the return of the pet. However, the scammer does not have the pet and is most likely not even local.

The shelter is urging those with lost pets to be careful and cautious. If you have lost a pet, please email the Lake County government at lostandfoundpets@lakecountyfl.gov so they can create a lost pet report for you.

You can also check petharbor.com regularly or visit the shelter in person.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.