Animal shelter caregivers dress up as elves to help senior pit bull find a home

Santa Paws is coming to town... to help all the four-legged good boys and girls!

The volunteers at Best Friends in New York dressed up as elves and took a festive photoshoot in to help a lovable dog named Sheena find a "furever home" this holiday season. Sheena is a senior pitbull/terrier mix that arrived at their adoption center last January.

Sheena, a senior pit bull terrier has a big heart and is looking for a forever home.

Sheena is 10-years-old and has arthritis/mobility issues, but the roughly 75 lbs bundle of love comes with her own sleigh (wagon)--so that her future owner can easily take her on new adventures spreading cheer!