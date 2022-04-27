NYC prostitute Angelina Barini sentenced in overdose deaths of 4 men

A Queens prostitute has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the overdose deaths of four men, including an Italian chef at a popular restaurant in New York's Grand Central Terminal.

Angelina Barini was arrested in August, 2019 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl. Barini, 43, had pleaded guilty in August to charges that she distributed fentanyl to multiple men and the "date rape" drug GBL to Andrea Zemperoni.

She would use the drugs to incapacitate the men and then rob them.

The body of Zamperoni was found at a hostel in Queens after he didn't report for work as head chef at Cipriani Dolci. The Italian-born chef had worked in Cipriani's Grand Central Terminal location for a little more than a year. He previously worked at a Cipriani restaurant in London.

"In the corner of the room, law enforcement authorities noticed what appeared to be a garbage can with bed linens stuffed inside and what appeared to be a bare human foot sticking out of the bed linens," court papers said.

Barini claimed she didn't do it and that her pimp would not let her call the police and discussed whether to cut up the body.

After searching the room, court papers said authorities recovered "a purple liquid in a glass with powder at the top of the liquid and around the rim, glass pipes for smoking narcotics, bottles of bleach and bleach-covered towels, electronics, a power saw and an empty suitcase."

Prosecutors said Barini admitted to providing the chef drugs and later admitted that her pimp gave the chef "liquid ecstasy."

Barini is also accused of providing fatal overdoses of drugs to unidentified men in Queens.

"The defendant drugged and killed multiple people for a few quick dollars. She stole their personal belongings while they lay unconscious dying from the lethal drugs she gave them. The defendant’s substantial prison sentence is warranted by her shocking disregard for human life," stated United States Attorney Peace. "Hopefully, today’s sentence will bring some solace to the victims’ families and serve as a warning to future perpetrators that there are significant consequences to these horrific crimes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.