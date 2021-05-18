Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, announces bid for governor of NY

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, threw his hat into the ring Tuesday for governor of New York.

The eldest of two children for Rudy Giuliani and former TV news anchor Donna Hanover make the official announcement during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’

"I am seeking the candidacy for the 57th governor of New York," said Giuliani, 35. "I am sick and tired of seeing New Yorkers moving to Florida, to Texas to Tennessee. I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that New York City is not only the cultural center of the world but the economic center of the world. Like so many of our grandfathers and grandparents before us, they believed in New York. They believed that New York was the land of opportunity. The place where you could create a dream. I still believe that. We are going to get this done. We are going to win this in November of '22.

Giuliani first entered the public sphere at the tender age of 7 when his antics during his father's inauguration ceremony were widely publicized and even lead to a skit on Saturday Night Live.

Giuliani's mother worked at FOX 5 News.

"The fact that I get to announce it on Good Day New York. You know my mother was an anchor for five or six years on Good Day New York. There is great, great meaning to that," said Giuliani.

The former Trump administration member, Giuliani was part of a team in the Office of Public Liaison that helped set up the Paycheck Protection Program. The program helped save jobs across the country during the pandemic.

"If you're dealing with the private sector and multiple federal agencies, you are ready to run a state," said Giuliani.

The only son of Rudy Giuliani has been in the spotlight as of late as he's spoken out about the raid of his father's home and office as part of a federal investigation.

"All I can say is that one of the major updates that have happened, two of the major updates, since I came out and defended my father is one: we found out that the Justice Department started investigating my father the day he started representing President Trump, May 1, 2018. If that doesn't send off signals you're not listening. Secondly, NBC News, Washington Post, and I believe the NY Times, all had to retract stories within 96 hours after that raid that they had falsely been claiming that he had been notified by the FBI before which was absolutely false."

Giuliani will presumably take on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he wins the Republican primary.

"I made five figures last year fighting for Americans. He made eight figures doing a book deal over here. Andrew Cuomo is only focused on Andrew Cuomo. He does not care about the well-being of New Yorkers."