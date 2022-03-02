FBI offers $50,000 reward in unsolved Brooklyn murders

article

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved murders of two Brooklyn neighbors.

Ana Delvalle and Basil Gray were found dead in their Bushwick Houses apartments in May, 2018. The couple was next door neighbors at 140 Moore Street.

Basil Gray, 54, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was dead inside his apartment when police arrived on May 13, 2018.

That killing took place two days after his next-door neighbor, Ana Devalle, 62, was found bound and shot in the head inside her fifth-floor apartment on May 11, 2018.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

At the time, FOX 5 News reported that similar forensic evidence was found in both apartments. People who lived in the building said police went door-to-door in the days after the killings to interview residents to see if they had any information that might help in the investigation.

Investigators believe the murders may be connected. Investigators believe the murders may be connected. Anyone with information about the murders or the suspected shooter or shooters is asked to call the FBI New York Field Office at 212-384-1000. You may also submit a tip on the tips.fbi.gov website.