Amtrak brings NextGen Acela trains to NYC: What’s new

The Brief Amtrak unveils next-gen Acela trains at Moynihan, reaching speeds of 160 mph. New fleet adds 27% more seating, wider seats, Wi-Fi, and charging ports. Debut comes as Penn Station gears up for a $7B federal overhaul led by Andy Byford.



Amtrak rolled out its sleek next-generation Acela trains at Moynihan Train Hall Friday, giving riders a first look at the faster, more comfortable trains set to redefine travel along the Northeast Corridor.

The new Acelas, now America’s fastest trains, can reach speeds of up to 160 mph, about 10 mph faster than the current fleet.

Passengers stepping off the inaugural rides praised the smoother ride, wider seats, extra legroom, and the "new car smell" of the fleet. The trains also come with free 5G Wi-Fi and charging ports at every seat. Amtrak is running five trains now and plans to expand to 28 by 2027.

New Acela trains

Upgrade features include:

160 mph top speed (fastest in the U.S.)

27% more seating capacity

Wider seats and more legroom

Free high-speed 5G Wi-Fi

Charging ports at every seat

Upgraded food and snack options

"This is a golden opportunity," one rider said. "Much smoother than the older Acela trains, even at lower speeds."

Penn Station gets a new look

The debut comes as Penn Station itself is set for a massive rebuild.

On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a $7 billion plan to overhaul New York City’s busiest, and often maligned transit hub. The project is part of President Donald Trump’s "America is Building Again" initiative, with construction slated to begin by 2027.

Federal officials have tapped Andy Byford, the former New York City Transit president nicknamed "Train Daddy," to lead the effort. Backed by a $43 million federal grant to Amtrak, Byford is moving to secure a master developer by May 2026, with completion expected within two years.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the steps to completely transform Penn Station start today," Byford said, calling the project the one he most wanted to take on.

Will Trump rename Penn Station?

When asked if Penn Station might one day carry Trump’s name, Duffy joked: "Will this be ‘Trump Station’? I think that has a nice ring to it… stay tuned."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul welcomed federal control of the project, saying it would save New York taxpayers more than $1 billion. Still, questions remain about how the oversight might alter the design and timeline.

For now, passengers at Moynihan Train Hall seem less concerned with politics than with enjoying their new ride.