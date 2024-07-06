Amtrak service suspended between Penn Station, Boston

Amtrak service has been suspended between Penn Station in New York City and Boston South Station for the remainder of Saturday.

This is due to a malfunctioning circuit breaker, which is causing a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station and New Haven.

The disruption is particularly badly timed for holiday travelers, as millions are expected to be heading home Sunday as the holiday weekend comes to a close.

"Amtrak is communicating directly with impacted customers about this service interruption and offering options for rebooking their travel plans. Amtrak apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the disruption. Our crews are working hard to correct the issues," the train line said in a statement.

For real-time service information, follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on X for service information in the Northeast Corridor, and @AmtrakAlerts for service information outside of the Northeast Corridor.