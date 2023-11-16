Amtrak set to restore NYC to Albany service with minor delays

After days of disruptions for New York City commuters heading upstate, Amtrak announced it will restore service to Albany on Thursday.

However, Amtrak says passengers should expect minor delays in the short term.

The railroad operator suspended service on Sunday after workers found two holes in the floor of a private parking garage on 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen which is directly above Amtrak's tracks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that city engineers were dispatched to the parking garage to assess the situation.

"We are working closely with Amtrak and other transit partners to protect public safety and maintain regular communication with riders," Adams said on X, formerly Twitter.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with the owner of the parking garage, Lineage Ventures LLC.

City officials said neighboring buildings, including a public high school, are not affected by the structural problems at the West 51st Street parking structure.

New York City officials stepped up the inspection of parking garages after a three-story parking structure in Lower Manhattan collapsed in April , killing one worker, injuring several others and crushing dozens of cars.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.