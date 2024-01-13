Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Passaic County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:33 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Fairfield County, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 12:15 AM EST, Fairfield County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County

Amtrak service from NYC to Albany stopped due to flooding

Published 
Updated 2:40PM
Transportation
FOX 5 NY

Weather forecast

Snow this weekend? No, but there is a possibility of some of the white stuff falling early next week. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.

NEW YORK - All Amtrak service between New York City and Albany stopped Saturday afternoon due to flooding from Friday night's storm.

The transit system reported high waters in Poughkeepsie and Croton-on-Hudson.

"We have made this decision to ensure the safety and security of all of our passengers," Amtrak said in a tweet to customers.

Amtrak has not shared when it expects service to resume after making the announcement at 12:20 p.m.

The New York City area saw over one inch of rain in most regions after a storm soaked the area Friday night into Saturday. Grounds were already saturated from storms earlier in the week.


 