Amtrak service from NYC to Albany stopped due to flooding

All Amtrak service between New York City and Albany stopped Saturday afternoon due to flooding from Friday night's storm.

The transit system reported high waters in Poughkeepsie and Croton-on-Hudson.

"We have made this decision to ensure the safety and security of all of our passengers," Amtrak said in a tweet to customers.

Amtrak has not shared when it expects service to resume after making the announcement at 12:20 p.m.

The New York City area saw over one inch of rain in most regions after a storm soaked the area Friday night into Saturday. Grounds were already saturated from storms earlier in the week.



