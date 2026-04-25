Amtrak limits service between New York and Boston due to signal outage, track work

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The Brief Amtrak says service between New York and Boston is limited due to track closures. The issue is tied to a signal outage and structural maintenance. Passengers are advised to expect disruptions along the Northeast Corridor.



Train service between New York and Boston is facing disruptions due to infrastructure issues along the Northeast Corridor.

What we know:

Amtrak says limited service is currently being offered between Boston and New York.

The disruption is due to track closures caused by a signal outage and ongoing structural maintenance.

The Northeast Corridor is one of the busiest passenger rail lines in the country, connecting major cities including Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

What this means for travelers

Passengers traveling between Boston and New York may experience delays or fewer available trains.

Amtrak has not provided an estimate for when full service will be restored.

What's next:

Amtrak says crews are working to address the issues.

Travelers are encouraged to check train status updates before heading to the station.