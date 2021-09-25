Amtrak: Injuries reported after train derails in Montana

Amtrak said injuries were reported after five train cars derailed near Joplin, Montana around 4 p.m. MST. The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

Officials said it was the Empire Builder train 7/27, which runs between Portland/Seattle to Chicago.

No word on which direction the train was headed.

(Credit: @jacob_cordeiro)

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

RELATED: LASD investigating bomb threat at Monrovia Gold Line train platform

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report, Check back for updates.