Amtrak Acela trains canceled Thursday due to brutal winter weather: officials

More than a dozen Amtrak Acela high-speed trains were canceled Thursday morning due to winter storms and extreme cold, officials said.

The following trains have been canceled, per Amtrak's website:

Train 2103 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2153 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2117 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2159 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2121 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2163 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2190 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2104 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2162 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2108 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2170 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2124 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2150 Thursday, January 18 is canceled between WAS - NYP; Originates in New York (NYP).

Acela serves Amtrak's northeast corridor from Boston to Washington D.C., making 13 stops along the way, including New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

The Northeast Corridor was among several of Amtrak's long distance services that were impacted by cancelations Thursday morning.