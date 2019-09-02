AMS opening camping facilities to Dorian evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Dorian.

Over the last several years, AMS has opened its grounds to hundreds seeking refuge from powerful storms, including Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

The AMS campgrounds are equipped to handle thousands of campers and will be available free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campgrounds. If you’re interested, enter the facility at Entrance “E” off of Ga. Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground is on the right.

A limited number of camping spaces with water, power, and sewer have also been made available for $20 per night in the Premier Campground, located adjacent to the Legends Campground.

"Our facility is uniquely suited for just this type of situation and making space available for people seeking refuge from hurricanes and other natural disasters is simply the right thing to do," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison.

For more information, contact AMS at 770-946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Hurricane Dorian

