Amid troubling times, YouTube viewers are finding solace in one dad’s helpful home and life tips

Uncertain if your tie is properly-knotted for your upcoming Zoom interview? Need to unclog a sink but wary of inviting a plumber into your home? No matter what common domestic task you may be facing, one dad likely has tips that can help.

Titled “Dad, how do I?”, Rob Kenney’s YouTube channel provides common practical tips that individuals often learn from their parents. The inaugural video, “How to tie a tie,” was released on April 2.

In the following weeks, Rob Kenney has given guidance on “How to shave your face,” “How to change a tire,” (and check its air pressure), “How to use a stud finder,” as well as “How to hang a shelf.”

The videos are straightforward and to the point, and infused with an occasional dad joke, providing viewers the knowledge and confidence they need to unclog bathtub drains and change their car’s oil.

There doesn’t seem to be any sort of expensive production or high-tech equipment associated with his shoots: When the camera starts rolling, Kenney gets down to action.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Kenney’s videos have garnered a robust online audience, with some videos drawing over 100,000 views. When taking a dive through the comments that his videos have received on social media, it's clear that his “dad vibe” and helpful mission is resonating with online users.

Advertisement

“As a dadless kid who's now starting to struggle his way into adult life, thank you so much,” wrote one YouTube user. “Your channel brought some pretty considerable tears to my eyes.”

To date, Kenney’s most popular video is “How to fix most running toilets,” which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and was a top-trending YouTube video less than a week after it had been uploaded. It’s arguably the most complex shoot that Kenney has attempted yet, giving viewers an inner-look at the mechanisms that make a toilet run and what steps to take should they ever fail.

Kenney plans to release new videos each week. Other fathers who have gained online acclaim for their new pandemic hobbies include a dad-turned-ballet dancer in Virginia and a pair of Seattle dads who set up an at-home ice cream shop for their kids.

RELATED: Parents create at-home ice cream store for kids during pandemic