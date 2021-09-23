Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County

‘America’s Most Wanted’ ex-host confident public will find Brian Laundrie: ‘Our hotline blew up’

By Angelica Stabile
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Gabby Petito
FOX News

Defense attorney breaks down Gabby Petito case

Defense attorney Anthony Rickman lays out the case from multiple points of view.

VENICE, Fla. - Brian Laundrie remains missing in action as law enforcement marks another day on the nationwide manhunt, but former "America’s Most Wanted" host John Walsh believes the public will find Gabby Petito’s fiancé in the end.

Based on Walsh’s extensive history of locating missing persons –  more than 1,400 most-wanted fugitives and 61 missing children – he explained that tips from civilians have almost always cracked the case, and he has received numerous tips on the Florida man's whereabouts.

"We did get multiple tips yesterday, our hotline blew up because it’s the people that will find this guy," he told "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"I tell people you can text me, you can call me. I don’t trace, I don’t tap the phone," he went on. "I know people don’t want to call cops because they think they’ll get dragged into it. I don’t care if you’re legal, illegal, where you are, just text me or call me. And that’s how I’ve caught all these people because the public is my supporters."

GETTY-john-walsh.jpg

John Walsh, host of TV show "America's Most Wanted", speaks as he moderates a panel discussion during the White House Conference on Missing, Exploited, and Runaway Children October 2, 2002 in Washington, DC. President Bush gave a keynote speech at th

Expand

Walsh broke down how he thinks the "dirty Laundries," as he referred to the Laundrie family, helped their son cover up the incident connected to Petito’s death, including taking a suspicious family weekend trip upon his return home in a small attached camper.

"He scrubbed that van, the parents helped him," he said. "I know they got rid of the evidence… [Brian Laundrie] was in that camper when the father and mother went out, I would guarantee it. And I’ve been doing this 33 years."

Brian Laundrie search: What led police to the Carlton Reserve?

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon has been following the Gabby Petito case since the 22-year-old was reported missing. She's got the latest on the search for Brian Laundrie, including the most commonly asked questions.

"He was in that camper when they went on a little trip before [Petito] was reported missing and they bought him five extra days with that ruse," he continued. "That kid has been throwing red herrings everywhere."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The expert went on to suggest that law enforcement could have saved Petito’s life, especially if the 911 operator had reported the claim that Laundrie was seen putting his hands on Petito in Utah to the police. Instead, the cops' report was written up to target Laundrie as the victim.

Get updates on this story from FOX News