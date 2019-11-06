American Girl unveils $5K holiday doll covered in 5,000 Swarovski crystals

Now’s your chance to really impress your coworkers at the next white elephant office gift exchange by snagging an American Girl doll complete with 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads retailing for a cool $5,000.

You’d better act fast, because there are only three available, and the doll officially hits shelves Nov. 8.

American Girl says the exclusive and flashy doll will be on display in dazzling holiday windows at each of American Girl’s flagship stores in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

According to a press release, the holiday windows that will have the dolls on display will flaunt an American Girl-inspired winter wonderland radiating 350 Swarovski crystal strands paired with 130 pounds of Swarovski crystal stardust.

While you may be wondering if any Black Friday deals might apply to the extravagant doll, the 40 hours it took to hand-embellish the holiday treasure as well as its extremely limited stock makes the price firm.

The dolls will remain on display throughout the season from Nov. 8-Dec. 31.

