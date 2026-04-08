American Dream Mall to host massive 2026 World Cup fan festival

The Brief American Dream Mall is hosting a massive fan festival for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The festival will feature viewing parties, celebrity appearances and more. MetLife Stadium, next door to the mall, will host eight World Cup matches, including the final.



With just over two months until the FIFA World Cup kicks off, American Dream Mall announced a massive party to celebrate the tournament.

American Dream FanFest for World Cup

What we know:

The mall announced its Dream FanFest online Wednesday, calling it "the most action‑packed soccer party in the region."

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The festival will feature massive watch parties of World Cup matches, celebrity appearances and other events, according to mall officials. Events will likely span the entire tournament, which starts on June 11 and ends on July 19.

What we don't know:

Aside from watch parties, American Dream did not share any specifics about what to expect, but said they would be announcing more in the coming weeks. More information can be found on their website.

RELATED: No general parking at MetLife Stadium for 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans warned

An exterior view of MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

World Cup comes to MetLife Stadium

Dig deeper:

American Dream is looking to capitalize on the massive traffic the World Cup will bring to the area. MetLife Stadium next door will play host to eight matches in the tournament, including the final on July 19.

Tournament officials have said there will be no general parking in MetLife's lots. American Dream is offering a limited number of parking spots for those with match tickets. Each spot will cost over $200.

What's next:

Brazil will take on Morocco in the first match from MetLife on Saturday, June 13.