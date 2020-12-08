American Airlines offering at-home coronavirus testing to all passengers

American Airlines announced that all of its domestic passengers will now have access to an at-home COVID-19 test prior to their departure.

The cost? $129.

The major U.S. carrier expanded its preflight testing program Tuesday for all of its flights to U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico, in a bid to boost domestic travel. However, it will also prove to be helpful for travelers looking to avoid quarantines within specific states.

American Airlines customers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory that has travel restrictions will be able to purchase an at-home test through the carrier's partner LetsGetChecked starting Dec. 9 for travel beginning Dec. 12.

The FDA emergency-use-authorized at-home test incorporates a nasal swab and PCR lab analysis, according to the company. Once the test is received by the lab, the results are estimated to take on average 48 hours.

An American Airlines plane is pictured in a file image taken March 19, 2020. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Although American says it's the first to offer such an expansive preflight testing program, the carrier isn't alone in its efforts. American joins United, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines, which already began to offer tests to some passengers prior to their departure.

The airline and LetsGetChecked will work to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements change and update passengers on which states have COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience," American Airlines chief customer officer Alison Taylor said.

The airline is also offering in-person testing at select CareNow urgent care locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area. The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport also offers onsite testing, the carrier said.

However, travelers who test positive on-site won't be allowed to fly and will be rebooked on a flight at least 14 days after the date of their positive test, American said.

Earlier this year, American announced it would begin to offer testing to passengers traveling internationally, starting with guests flying to Jamaica and the Bahamas.

