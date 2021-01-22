American Airlines isn't serving wine on planes so they're selling direct

article

American Airlines is launching a new premium wine delivery service. The program is called Flagship Cellars and will offer customers who are 21 years or older the ability to choose from individual bottles in American's collection of mixed wines.

Single-bottle wine offerings range in price between $13 and $40 while three, six, or 12-bottle wine collections range from $50 to $400.

"For wine lovers around the world, wine provides a deeper connection to the places they enjoy visiting," American's Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said in a statement. "We created Flagship Cellars to provide more ways for customers to enjoy our Flagship wine even if they aren’t flying in one of our premium cabins."

An American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business the company hopes the new wine delivery program will bring in $40,000 to $50,000 in sales during the first quarter.

The move comes amid a wine surplus for American Airlines after it announced over the summer that it would be halting alcohol sales to main cabin passengers on its flights, except on long-haul international flights, in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.