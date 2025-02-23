The Brief Video shows an American Airlines plane landing in Rome with Italian Air Force jets escorting it. The flight, which departed from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and was headed for India, was diverted because of a "possible security concern."



An American Airlines flight traveling from New York to New Delhi, India, was diverted to Rome, Italy, Sunday over a "possible security concern," the airline said.

Video filmed by The Aviationist, David Cenciotti, shows the Boeing 787 being escorted by military jets over Rome to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport on Sunday. Cenciotti told Storyful the two jets were Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons.

What was the security concern?

What we know:

American Airlines, in a statement provided to LiveNow from FOX, said flight 292 was diverted over a potential security issue that was "determined to be non-credible." According to ABC News, there were 199 passengers on the plane, along with 15 crew members. ABC reports that passengers were taken to the terminal for screening.

According to Flightradar24, the plane turned around over the Caspian Sea. American Airlines said the plane was inspected in Rome and cleared to depart.

What we don't know:

American Airlines didn’t specify what the security concern was, but ABC News and Reuters report that it was a bomb threat.

What's next:

The airline said the flight will stay in Rome overnight to accommodate required crew rest and would depart for New Delhi on Monday "as soon as possible."