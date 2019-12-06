Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old from Connecticut

Police in Connecticut have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl after her mother was found dead inside their home.

Police say Venessa Morales may be in danger. Her mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead inside the home Sunday.

Venessa Morales, 1, is shown in two undated photos. (Photo credit: Ansonia and Connecticut police)

Authorities said Venessa wasn’t found when they searched the residence. Police described Venessa as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 17 pounds and is 2 feet 2 inches tall.

Police also arrested Jose Morales, the father of the girl, for alleged illegal possession of stun guns because he is a convicted felon and cannot possess weapons. But police said it is unrelated to the case and he is cooperating.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885.