Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals list: Guide to top savings, insider tips and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here.

Users can expect deals on electronics, back-to-school gear, outdoor items, wellness products and more.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. If you are eligible, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, or students ages 18–24 can try a Prime Student six-month trial, after which it costs $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Government assistance recipients may qualify for Prime Access for $6.99 per month.

Featured article

Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024, including when it starts, the best deals and insider tips.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime members will get exclusive deals on tons of brands, and new deals will drop as often as every five minutes.

"Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event," wrote Amazon Prime VP Jamil Ghani.

"In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023."

Amazon Prime Day begins Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 am and continues through Wednesday, July 17.

You can find all the deals Amazon is offering by visiting Amazon’s homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon’s Deal page to see the latest deals it is running.

There are deals leading up to Prime Day, too. You can get more than 50% off on millions of Amazon items in more than 35 different categories. Just remember, to get access to the best deals, you’ll need to become an Amazon Prime member .

According to FOX News, Prime Day deals can expire in minutes, and some deals conclude when inventory is gone. Inside the Prime Day event are three different promotions:

1. Spotlight Deals: These are typically larger, more expensive items that are available for a limited time.

2. Gold Box Deals of the Day: These are smaller, less expensive items that are available for a limited time.

3. Lighting Deals: These are the most popular type of Prime Day deal. They're typically on very limited quantities of products and only last for a few minutes.

The FOX Digital team, as well as FOX News and FOX 13 Seattle helped contribute to this report.