Amazon is asking customers to buy less as demand skyrockets

article

Online retail giant Amazon is reportedly trying to get customers to buy fewer items on its site as it struggles to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Amazon lifted its ban that prevented third-party sellers from shipping non-essential items to its warehouses. However, the Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon is reining in tactics it normally uses to encourage customers to put more items in their shopping cards so it can focus on shipping essential items.

Amazon has canceled its traditional Mother’s Day and Father’s Day deals, and the company’s Prime Day deals extravaganza has been delayed indefinitely.

It has also removed recommendation boxes from its item pages which show shoppers what other related products people bought.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it is planning to hire 75,000 more employees and raise its hourly wages due to the surging demand created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon has come under fire from some employees for not providing appropriate protections for its workers at its warehouses.