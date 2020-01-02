Amazon driver steals UPS package

An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.

A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.

Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

As the number of package deliveries grows, so do the number of people stealing them. Police in one New Jersey city are trying to catch the thieves with some trickery of their own.

Jersey City police have used dummy boxes with GPS tracking devices to catch porch pirates.

With the Associated Press