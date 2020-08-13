Almost as bad as Superstorm Sandy? Tropical Storm Isaias cleanup continues on Long Island

A colossal cleanup is underway in the Town of Huntington.

“We have over 100 highway people working on the cleanup and then outsiders we probably have almost another 100 people,” said Town of Huntington’s Superintendent of Highways, Kevin Orelli.

Isaias that came and went in just a matter of hours last week and wreaked havoc on Long Island - so much so that it’s being compared by some as a rival to Superstorm Sandy.

“When Sandy hit it was the fall it was a very cool time of year,” said foreman David Murphy, Foreman. “We didn’t mind working, but we’re actually working in a heatwave.”

At least 1200 trees came down in the Town of Huntington alone.

Just over a week into the job and about 25-30 percent of the anticipated work has been completed.

“Loaders in this instance will push up to a particular intersection and they’ll push from each direction,” Murphy said. “They’ll create a huge pile and when we come by with a crew we’ll set up at the end of the pile.”

The pile consists of tree limbs and stumps weighing in the tons - some seventy years or older. Transports take turns hauling debris back to the town’s Elwood facility where it’s piled up to be processed and then brought to a landfill.

The cleanup will likely last through the month and the work doesn’t stop once the debris is removed. The Town has to go back to grind stumps and replace the curbs if they were damaged in the storm.