Allen Road Fire: Uncontained wildfire torches thousands of acres in NJ

A massive wildfire in New Jersey consumed thousands of acres of forest and forced dozens of people to leave their homes as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the Bass River State Forest wildfire is 50% contained and has scorched 5,000 acres.

The blaze was first detected around 5 p.m. Wednesday by a state-owned fire tower off Allen Road in Tuckerton, New Jersey. From there, officials say it spread from tree top-to-tree top.

In the 24 hours since the fire started, dozens of firefighters from nearby departments in Ocean and Burlington counties have responded and used ‘backfiring’ operations to try to contain the flames.

Officials say they expect the fire to burn for days, and they are particularly concerned about the overstock of so-called ‘fire fuel’ contained in the woods paired with the dry conditions that could allow the wildfire to continue to rage.

"These woods are very overstocked with very high, dense fuel - trees and pine needles - it leads the way to extreme fire behavior," New Jersey Forest Fire Service Warden Trevor Raynor said.

TRAFFIC CHANGES

Officials say several traffic changes are in effect as crews work to combat the fire: