Alleged Colombo crime boss arrested in large bust
NEW YORK - Nine members and associates of the Colombo crime family including the family's boo and underboss were arrested Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement source.
There were a total of 12 arrests that reportedly took place and a 13th defendant remained at large, according to a federal law enforcement source.
One of those arrested is allegedly a Bonanno crime family soldier.
There was no official word from the FBI or NYPD on the arrests.
This is a developing story and will be updated.