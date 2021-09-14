Alleged Colombo crime boss arrested in large bust

article

Nine members and associates of the Colombo crime family including the family's boo and underboss were arrested Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement source.

There were a total of 12 arrests that reportedly took place and a 13th defendant remained at large, according to a federal law enforcement source.

One of those arrested is allegedly a Bonanno crime family soldier.

There was no official word from the FBI or NYPD on the arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.