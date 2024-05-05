Expand / Collapse search

All lanes of I-95 in Norwalk reopen, CT Gov. Lamont says

Published  May 5, 2024 10:23am EDT
I-95 repairs in Norwalk, CT begin after large tanker fire

Utility crews have begun removing part of the bridge and repaving the roadway near Exit 15 where the fiery crash happened. The aim is to reopen all six lanes of traffic on I-95 by Monday, but there's been no confirmation on whether that will happen.

CONNECTICUT - All lanes of I-95 in Norwalk reopened on Sunday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted on X.

"It is truly remarkable to complete this work in less than 80 hours," Lamont said on X.

On Saturday, the northbound lanes reopened at 8 p.m. The southbound lanes were still closed Saturday due to repaving. 

What happened on I-95?

Parts of I-95 near exit 15 were closed due to a large truck fire that happened on Thursday. 

The bridge was scorched Thursday morning after a gasoline tanker collided into two other vehicles and burst into flames.

State police said a car was merging from the right lane when it struck the gas truck, which was carrying 8,500 gallons (32,000 liters) of fuel. The truck then hit a tractor trailer in another lane and caught fire. Nobody was seriously injured, and no charges have been filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 