Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, dies in prison

Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, lawyer, and anti-corruption activist, died in prison on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing the country’s prison agency.

He was 47.

In a statement, the Federal Prison Service said Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on X that the politician’s team had "no confirmation of his death" so far.

"Alexey's lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp. As soon as we have some information, we will report on it," Yarmysh wrote.

Navalny was a fierce foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests. He was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.

Navalny had been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption, organized major anti-Kremlin protests and ran for public office. He had since received three prison sentences, all of which he rejected as politically motivated.

In December, Navalny was moved from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia to a "special regime" penal colony — the highest security level of prisons in Russia — above the Arctic Circle.

His allies decried the transfer to a colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, as yet another attempt to force Navalny into silence.

The remote region is notorious for long and severe winters. Kharp is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Vorkuta, whose coal mines were part of the Soviet gulag prison-camp system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.