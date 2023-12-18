Alec Baldwin gets in shouting match with pro-Palestinian activists during NYC protests

article

Alec Baldwin was spotted in a heated confrontation with pro-Palestinian activists as protests flooded the streets of New York City on Monday.

Livestreamed footage showed the actor being asked by a pro-Palestinian activist "Whose pocket are you in?" and pressing him on whether he condemns Israel while invoking Hollywood.

"I'm in Hollywood's pocket, you say?" Baldwin responded before slamming the "stupid question."

The "30 Rock" star was then seen shouting in the activist's face, "Ask me a smart question!"

As he attempted to walk away escorted by police officers, Baldwin exclaimed, "Why don't you shut the f--- up?"

Later in the video, Baldwin is heard saying, "I want peace for Gaza," in response to another activist.

In a separate video of Baldwin, a pro-Palestinian activist is heard shouting, "Kill all Zionists!"

The protests calling for a cease-fire in Gaza that began Monday afternoon caused major disruptions in streets across the city.

Many of the protesters were seen holding Palestinian flags and signs with slogans including "From Gaza to Jenin, Revolution until Victory," "Support Palestinian Resistance," and "Queers for a liberated Palestine."

In other videos emerging on social media, protesters were heard chanting, "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution!"

Israel has continued its military response to the Oct. 7 attacks committed by Hamas after the terror group broke the temporary cease-fire that allowed kidnapped Israeli hostages to be traded for Palestinian prisoners accused of violent and terror-related crimes.

Pro-Palestinian activists have condemned Israel for its airstrikes in Gaza targeting Hamas that have resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

