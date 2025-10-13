Alec Baldwin says he crashed his wife's Range Rover in the Hamptons

article

Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin says he was involved in a car accident Monday morning on Long Island.

"I was in a car accident this morning. I’m fine," Baldwin said in a video posted to Instagram.

The actor explained that he had been out East for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ran from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13.

Baldwin, who serves as co-chair of the festival’s Board Executive Committee, said he was there with his brother.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin attend the Chairman's Brunch during the 33rd Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2025 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

In the video, Baldwin admitted the Range Rover he crashed was actually his wife Hilaria’s car.

"I crashed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that," he said, adding that both he and his brother were unharmed.

According to The Post, Baldwin was still wearing the same clothes from the crash when he filmed the video.

He detailed what happened, saying another driver and a massive garbage truck caused him to swerve.

"A garbage truck the size of a whale cut me off," he said. "It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen. To avoid hitting it, I hit a big, fat tree, and crushed my wife’s car."

Baldwin thanked the East Hampton Police Department for their help, singling out "Officer Gerken" for being "as nice as can be, as pleasant as can be about the whole thing."

He said he plans to head to Los Angeles to see his family soon.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are seen walking in Soho on January 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

The actor also congratulated everyone involved in the film festival and gave a shoutout to his wife Hilaria, who was recently voted off Dancing With the Stars. "Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m very proud of you," he said.

Baldwin, who celebrated 40 years of sobriety in May, has lived in the Hamptons since the early 1980s.

His white Range Rover was photographed with heavy front-end damage after crashing head-on into a tree along Montauk Highway in East Hampton, where he owns a luxury summer home, according to The Post.