Scammers are stealing luggage tags to make false claims

Scammers are coming after disposed luggage tags. Here's what you need to know to keep your information safe.

Personal information on luggage tags

What we know:

Tags secured around luggage handles by airport personnel are often casually discarded, but FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en reports that the barcodes on these tags contain valuable personal information.

Chi'en spoke with Clint Henderson, managing editor of news at travel website The Points Guy, about the phenomenon.

"They just take [the tag] off your luggage, and they have your name," Henderson explained. "The name is all they need to flag information to make a false claim."

A claim can be filed for any lost, delayed or damaged baggage, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing a passenger for damaged baggage and/or its contents when the damage occurs while the bag is under the airline’s control during transportation."

Scammers filing false claims can be reimbursed for baggage that was never theirs to begin with. Also, travelers whose tag has been stolen may run into issues if they need to file their own legitimate claim.

Delta has reportedly seen an "influx" of false claims, according to a Reddit post from a user who claims to be a baggage claims manager at the airline.

What you can do:

Travel experts advise individuals to treat these tags as if they are "bank statements" – rather than disposing of the tag in public, people should bring the tag home to shred it.

Henderson advises the same practice for boarding passes, which also carry sensitive information.

"Treat these documents as if they're money."